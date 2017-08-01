Those disappointed to hear Sinitta had failed to reach an agreement to enter the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house - we have good news.
It seems she could be a last-minute addition to the line-up, after her arch-nemesis Dawn Ward pulled out at the 11th hour.
According to The Sun, Sinitta is now begging ‘CBB’ bosses to be a contestant on the new series - which starts tonight (1 August) - now that she won’t have to come face-to-face with the ‘Real Housewives Of Cheshire’ star.
A source told the paper Sinitta is even “willing to drop her requests for bodyguards to look over her 24/7”, after she previously made a string of diva demands that bosses failed to agree to.
The insider said: “Sinitta’s waiting to see what they come up with and then will let them know what she wants to do.
“Dawn dropping out could be the best thing to happen this series.
“The producers have wanted Sinitta on the show for years because she is TV gold. Now they’ve been given another chance to make this happen.”
The paper previously revealed Dawn had got cold feet about doing ‘CBB’, after her name featured on a leaked line-up published at the weekend.
She also insisted she would not be entering the house on Twitter, writing: “Right just for the record as my phone not stopped I am NOT going in Big Brother but thank you for the support I would of had [sic].”
However, she also claimed she had never been in talks to take part, and accused Sinitta at using her for publicity.
“People will do anything for publicity was never going in Big Brother and have NEVER hit anybody ask the judge maybe hide the napkins [sic],” she wrote.
The napkins she tweeted about refers to a bizarre incident that took place between Dawn and Sinitta last year, where the ITVBe star was convicted of common assault.
While Dawn was found guilty, the judge dismissed Sinitta’s claim that the reality TV personality struck, threw a champagne glass and threatened her.
Meanwhile, the other names rumoured to be entering the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house tonight include Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding, ‘Ex On The Beach’ star Jemma Lucy and paranormal expert Derek Acorah, ‘Gogglebox’ favourite Sandi Bogle, ex-’Love Island’ star Paul Danan, ‘X Factor’ finalist Amelia Lily, former ‘EastEnders’ star Shaun Williamson and comedian Helen Lederer, among others.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ launches tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.