Those disappointed to hear Sinitta had failed to reach an agreement to enter the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house - we have good news. It seems she could be a last-minute addition to the line-up, after her arch-nemesis Dawn Ward pulled out at the 11th hour.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Iconic.

PA Archive/PA Images Dawn Ward has reportedly pulled out of 'Celebrity Big Brother'

The paper previously revealed Dawn had got cold feet about doing ‘CBB’, after her name featured on a leaked line-up published at the weekend. She also insisted she would not be entering the house on Twitter, writing: “Right just for the record as my phone not stopped I am NOT going in Big Brother but thank you for the support I would of had [sic].”

Right just for the record as my phone not stopped I am NOT going in Big Brother but thank you for the support I would of had 😘😘 — dawn ward (@dawnward4) July 30, 2017

However, she also claimed she had never been in talks to take part, and accused Sinitta at using her for publicity. “People will do anything for publicity was never going in Big Brother and have NEVER hit anybody ask the judge maybe hide the napkins [sic],” she wrote.

people will do anything for publicity was never going in Big Brother and have NEVER hit anybody ask the judge maybe hide the napkins ccb 😂 — dawn ward (@dawnward4) July 31, 2017