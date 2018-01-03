January is officially under way which means the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house is currently full (or, rather, half full at the moment) with a fresh batch of stars.

For 2018′s first series, bosses are mixing things up and as well as TV stars past and present, there’s a politician, journalist and even a headline-hitting former Detective Constable among them.

But its often the US imports who are - how do we say this politely? - the least well-known housemates, which brings us to Malika Haqq.

The reality TV star will be familiar to fans of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, but it’s fair to say she has room to improve in the fame stakes here in Britain.

As she prepares to fight for the ‘CBB’ crown, here’s everything you need to know about the reality TV star...

1. She’s a twin

Malika and her sister, Khadijah, were born in Los Angeles on 10 March 1983.