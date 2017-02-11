The clean-up has barely finished following the most recent series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, but rumours about who will be calling the house a home in the summer have already begun circulating. And one person we could be getting to know a little better is Faryal Makhdoom, who is married to boxer Amir Khan.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Amir and Faryal at the 2016 Pride Of Britain Awards

The model revealed the news on Snapchat, according to the Mirror, with a post that said: “Hey guys, I got asked to be on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ ... it’s a very tricky one and idk if I can do it,” she wrote in a post. “I want all my followers advice. On my last Instagram post tell me whether I should or shouldn’t? I want you guys to pick! X.” Over on Instagram, her fans’ responses were mixed, with one writing, “Don’t do big brother, trust me it’ll be a mistake, please don’t do it”, though another simply posted: “I think you should go for CBB.” [sic]

As with the most recent ‘All Stars And New Stars’ episodes, the summer version will also see previous ‘CBB’ stars heading back onto the show, as the theme reportedly be ‘Summer Of Legends’. Faryal, who has hit headlines in recent months thanks to a feud with her husband’s family could be in for an explosive time if she does sign up for the series, as other celebs rumoured to be in talks include Jeremy McConnell and his ex Stephanie Davis.