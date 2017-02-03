Nicola McLean’s husband Tom Williams has been fairly quiet on social media about her current stint in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house, but following her most recent row with Kim Woodburn, he’s spoken out in her defence.

In the final highlights show of the series, which aired on Thursday (2 February), Nicola was seen rowing with Kim yet again, after a task which saw the housemates confronted with things they’d said about each other in the past.

During the task, Kim told Nicola she “wouldn’t pick her up with two shitty sticks”, to which she fired back: “You are a nasty piece of work… you are a no good, vile fucking scum of the earth. Shut your fucking mouth.”