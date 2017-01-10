‘Celebrity Big Brother’ viewers had to watch Monday (9 January) night’s highlights show through their hands, after some cringe-worthy antics from housemates Nicola McLean and Jamie O’Hara.

The pair raised eyebrows with an affectionate display, following a night of drinking in the house.

They were seen planting kisses on one another and repeatedly saying how much they “loved” each other, despite Nicola being married to footballer Tom Williams.

Channel 5 Nicola McLean and Jamie O'Hara got very flirty on 'CBB'

Jamie tried to explain that there was nothing behind their antics, though, because he is friends with Tom in the outside world.

Those on Twitter, on the other hand, didn’t seem to agree:

Jamie O'Hara saying I know her husband and still cracking on. Nicola is thirsty!! #cbb2017 #cbb — Danny Tipple (@Tipple333) January 9, 2017

Nicola flirting with Jamie is like a double whammy. She hates his ex wife and gets to make her cheating husband jealous. Too easy! 😈#CBB — Matthew Davies (@MatthewDavies__) January 9, 2017

Gent vs boy:Props @The_JamesJordan encouraging Nicola to go to bed to prevent the beer fear!Meanwhile there's Jamie topping up her vino.. 😕😂 — Amy Large (@Aimz_1987) January 9, 2017

@UKMoments Jamie knows Nicola's husband, he was being very disrespectful and should have walked away from her. And she should know better! — RockstoneDiva (@RockstoneDiva) January 10, 2017

#cbb Jamie's looking after Nicola...with his hands and his mouth and he's reassured her husband too...I feel a divorce coming on ! — InLivingColour (@TribeBeauty) January 10, 2017

ewwwwww nicola wtf calm down you're meant to be fucking married... and how many times can jamie say it's okay I know her husband? #cbb — charlie❥ (@charliehowardxo) January 10, 2017

Think both Nicola and Jamie were in the wrong there. A bit too much to drink I think. Atleast James and Stacy were there to stop them #CBB — Daniel O' Reilly (@Daniel_Reilly1) January 9, 2017

'It's cool I know her husband' - Jamie O'Hara trying to convince himself he wouldn't shag Nicola Mclean 😂 #CBB — Kelly O'Doherty (@KellyOD_) January 9, 2017

So Jamie says he'd love to kiss Nicola but he's got too much respect for his 'Bruv' 🤔🤔😂 respect probably broken right there — Abbie Tooze (@abbietooze) January 9, 2017

Nicola and Jamie have history, as Jamie was married to her former best friend Danielle Lloyd, until they split in 2014.

Danielle and Nicola subsequently fell out, and have clashed a number of times on Twitter.

Nicola has also endured her own problems in her marriage to Tom, after he was alleged to have cheated on her.

They have since gotten back together, but that didn’t stop her slagging him off in her introductory ‘CBB’ VT, claiming he had “treated [her] like shit”.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.

'Celebrity Big Brother': Highest Fees Ever

'Celebrity Big Brother': Highest Fees Ever

1 of 15 15. Christopher Biggins - Series 18 (2016) Paid: £150,000

Final position: ﻿Ejected, after nine days



Prior to entering the house, it was reported that Biggins would be the highest-paid of that summer's contestants, pocketing a £150,000.



However, once he was removed for a string of offensive comments, attention turned to whether he'd be paid it all.



It was later reported he pocketed just half of it, which admittedly is still not to be sniffed at. Share this slide:

Karwai Tang via Getty Images