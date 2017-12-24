Rachel Johnson has been confirmed as the first housemate to enter the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house when the show returns in January. The journalist - and sister of Foreign Secretary Boris - will join an all-female house when the new series kicks off on 2 January on Channel 5.

EMPICS Entertainment Rachel Johnson

It’s the second relative of Boris to feature in a reality series in the last few months after his father, Stanley Johnson, took part in this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’. Rachel confirmed the news in her column in the Daily Mail, writing: “I’m going into the actual Big Brother House. For real. I know. Believe me, I know. “I am a firm believer that you only regret the things in life you don’t do, not the things you do do.”

We can confirm that journalist @RachelSJohnson will be one of the female Celebrity Big Brother housemates entering the House live at 9pm, Tuesday 2nd January on @channel5_tv! #CBB 👁💯🎉 pic.twitter.com/RSHbRgAxzq December 24, 2017

Earlier this year, it was announced that the new series of ‘CBB’ would feature only women to commemorate the 100 year anniversary of women being given the vote. As ever, Channel 5 is keeping its cards pretty close to its chest when it comes to who’ll be heading into the Borehamwood bungalow this time around, but that hasn’t stopped speculation mounting among ‘CBB’ fans.

Channel 5

Among the list of rumoured contestants are women from all walks of life, including the usual mix of reality stars and tabloid staples interspersed with women who’ve dominated areas like business, politics and journalism. But it’s not all about the women - as Channel 5 has confirmed that after a couple of days, a ‘Full House’ live show will see men arriving to shake things up, in what has been billed an experiment to “challenge gender stereotypes and reveal fascinating truths about what it is to be a woman - and man - in the 21st century”.