Following his electrifying stint in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house earlier this year, Ray J has said he’s in talks to join another British reality show.

Back in January, Ray J was named in the press as the highest-paid ‘CBB’ housemate in the show’s history, with his series taking on an ‘All Stars And New Stars’ theme.

However, he lasted just eight days until he was forced to leave the house to receive medical attention over a cracked tooth, and later threatened legal action when he claimed that bosses wouldn’t allow him to return.

Prince Williams via Getty Images Ray J

He now seems keen to put his ill-fated ‘CBB’ stint behind him, though, revealing that the producers of the ‘Dancing On Ice’ reboot have been in touch.

Ray J is best known for his romance with Kim Kardashian, with whom he recorded an infamous sex tape, but has also appeared on reality shows such as ‘Love And Hip-Hop’ and ‘Brandy And Ray J: A Family Business’.

