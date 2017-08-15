Following his electrifying stint in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house earlier this year, Ray J has said he’s in talks to join another British reality show.
Back in January, Ray J was named in the press as the highest-paid ‘CBB’ housemate in the show’s history, with his series taking on an ‘All Stars And New Stars’ theme.
However, he lasted just eight days until he was forced to leave the house to receive medical attention over a cracked tooth, and later threatened legal action when he claimed that bosses wouldn’t allow him to return.
He now seems keen to put his ill-fated ‘CBB’ stint behind him, though, revealing that the producers of the ‘Dancing On Ice’ reboot have been in touch.
A spokesperson for Ray J told The Sun: “Big shows have made offers to Ray - ones in the UK.
“‘Dancing On Ice’ did offer him the show, and he’s interested in that. He may come back to the UK to do it.”
Meanwhile, an insider added: “Ray has barely been on the ice before so if he did take up their offer, it would make for amazing TV.”
Ray J is best known for his romance with Kim Kardashian, with whom he recorded an infamous sex tape, but has also appeared on reality shows such as ‘Love And Hip-Hop’ and ‘Brandy And Ray J: A Family Business’.
Earlier this year, an alleged leaked line-up for the ‘Dancing On Ice’ reboot surfaced online, including celebrities like Katie Price, ‘Great British Bake Off’ winner Candice Brown and newlywed former royal butler Paul Burrell.