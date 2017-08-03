They say a picture speaks a thousand words but in Thursday (3 August) night’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, it’s Sandi Bogle’s face that says it all.

The ‘Gogglebox’ star is currently shacked up with 14 other celebrities in the house and tonight’s show sees her on the judging panel as they all compete in a talent show.

The competition will see a number of supposed ‘talents’ displayed but it’s Derek Acorah’s that results in this fabulous facial expression:

Channel 5 We feel you, Sandi

The ‘Most Haunted’ star attempts to do what he claims to do best, summoning spirits to the house, with the help of assistant Karthik Nagesan.

After placing a two pence piece on a table and instructing any ghosts that happen to be passing by to give a nudge, he watches over Karthik, who gets ‘possessed’.

Derek then identifies the spirit - no, don’t worry, we can’t believe we’re writing these sentences either - and explains to the rest of the celebs: “His name is Joseph, by the way…he worked here. He was aged 52 when he left his physical life.”

Channel 5 How did we get here?

We have been informed that the 2p coin then actually moves, but we’re going to wait before passing comment on that.

The housemates are just 48 hours into their stints in the Borehamwood bungalow and, so far, all seems to be going well.

As it stands, Marissa Jade is up for eviction - after being chosen by Shaun Williamson - and more nominations are expected to take place in the coming days.

