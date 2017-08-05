It isn’t just Sarah Harding who is making admissions about some big names in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house, as Sandi Bogle has revealed she’s related to an A-lister.

The former ‘Gogglebox’ star’s fellow housemates were shocked when she told them none other than Naomi Campbell is her cousin.

PA Wire/PA Images Sandi Bogle made a shock revelation on 'Celebrity Big Brother'

In scenes from Friday (4 August) night’s show, the contestants were taking part in a group task where they had to guess which statement corresponded to which housemate.

When one question asking ‘which housemate is Naomi Campbell’s cousin?’ came up, the group took a moment before correctly guessing it was Sandi, who was subsequently gunged for their right answer.

“Naomi is my cousin, her mother is related to my mother, so yeah, family,” she explained.

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Naomi Campbell is Sandi's cousin

Sanid’s admission came after Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding hinted at a feud with her former bandmate Cheryl Tweedy.

During a conversation with Jemma Lucy, she revealed they haven’t seen each other for nearly three years.

“I haven’t spoken to her in a while, the last saw her when we were doing ‘The Xtra Factor’ and stuff,” Sarah said. .

After being asked if they fell out, she responded: “Everyone’s asking that, we’re just so busy with our own stuff, do you know what I mean?

“It’s not for me to say, honestly,” she continued.

“Yeah, it’s not for me to say, I don’t like talking about the other girls if it’s a personal thing. We were like sisters so of course it was never going to be plain sailing the whole time.

“Having been around girls the whole time it’s difficult sometimes.

“Nothing is forever. We went through a lot together, so nothing lasts forever. We went through so much. Even if we had fell out I’m sure it wouldn’t be a major deal in the future.”

Meanwhile, it has also been revealed Derek Ancorah, Helen Lederer and Paul Danan have won immunity from the first eviction of the series.

Find out how they were granted it as ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ continues on Saturday at 10.30pm on Channel 5.

