Fiery ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ couple Sarah Harding and Chad Johnson have come to blows once again, this time over how they will handle their relationship outside the house.

In scenes to air in Wednesday’s (23 August) highlights show, Sarah is perturbed to hear boos from the crowds once again, when her name is mentioned, and contemplates how she’ll be perceived once the show is over.

When the subject of “capitalising” on their relationship comes up, she insists: “I don’t want to capitalise on us. I don’t do that couples photo-shoots shit anymore.”

Chad comments that Sarah is being “weird” and “not making sense”, to which she responds: “My personal life has always been private.”

Channel 5 Chad Johnson and Sarah Harding

He interrupts to tell the former Girls Aloud singer he didn’t mean to insinuate that her personal life was anything other than private, but she remains unimpressed.

“I know you didn’t,” she tells him. “Will you stop jumping down my throat?

“You need to think about what you’re saying… I’ve been a very fucking private person since [her ex-fiancé] left me. I don’t want to publicise any… look what’s happening… I’m being hated for being with you. You’re telling me I’m portraying my image all wrong, so how do I market myself? And I don’t want you turning round and saying I’m just trying to publicise us. Because I’m not.”

When he says she was talking about things that “didn’t make sense”, Sarah remarks that he should “maybe cut down” on his alcohol, before skulking off.

Channel 5 Sarah leaves the argument

They eventually make it up, though, and spend the night together, during which she whispers to him that her past experiences have “damaged” her.

Earlier this week, it was reported that an intimate moment between Chad and Sarah had sparked complaints to Ofcom, who confirmed that they would be assessing whether or not to launch an investigation, as is standard procedure.

See their whole argument in tonight’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, kicking off at 9pm on Channel 5.

'Big Brother' Couples Through The Years