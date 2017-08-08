‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses are reportedly keeping a close eye on Sarah Harding, following her emotional outburst in Monday night’s (7 August) highlights show.

The former Girls Aloud singer broke down in tears in the Diary Room after discovering what her fellow housemates had been saying behind her back, expressing regret at consuming alcohol in the house and later getting into a blazing row with fellow housemate Paul Danan.

According to the Daily Star, Sarah’s behaviour has led the show’s producers and psychologists to “monitor” her around the clock.

Channel 5 Sarah Harding in the Diary Room

While not addressing the newspaper’s claims directly, a ‘CBB’ spokesperson told HuffPost UK when contacted about the report: “’Big Brother’ constantly monitors housemates and their behaviour.”

In 2011, during Girls Aloud’s hiatus, Sarah had a stint in rehab for alcohol abuse and addiction to prescription drugs, as well as depression.

A year later, she told New magazine: “I’ve done a lot of healing, a lot of thinking.

“I’m eating really healthily and whilst I never said that I would be teetotal – and I do still enjoy a glass of wine socially with dinner or when I’m out with friends – I have reined it right in.

“The treatment I’ve had has helped me see that being destructive is not the answer. I am very careful about when I drink and what my mood is like because I’ve learned so much about alcohol and depression.”

John Phillips via Getty Images Sarah in 2012

Prior to her emotional moment in the Diary Room, ‘CBB’ bosses had briefly intervened after Sarah playfully bit ‘X Factor’ Amelia Lily on the leg during a party in the house.

‘Real Housewives’ star Brandi Glanville later expressed concerns that Sarah was “unstable” and admitted she was worried about her “wellbeing” in the house.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs every night on Channel 5.

