Sarah Harding and Jemma Lucy have come to blows in the biggest ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ row of the series so far.

Over the past few years, Sarah has admitted that she doesn’t feel like she and a handful of others fit into the two main groups in the house, which in Wednesday’s (9 August) episode, she attempts to explain to Jordan Davies.

After Chad Johnson gets upset at hearing how unpopular he is with the public, Sarah tells Jordan: “He cares what the people think. Me, him and Trisha are similar people and call ourselves the ‘in betweeners’, cause we are in between you lot and in the 30-something category and we’ve all lived alone and not used to being around people.

“For us three it’s probably been the hardest for us to adjust.”