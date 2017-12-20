As 2018 pokes its head around the corner, so does a brand new year of reality TV, which kicks off - as always - with a brand new series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.
Following the head of Channel 5′s admission that he wasn’t exactly thrilled with the way things were going in the world of ‘Big Brother’, bosses have decided to shake things up a bit this time around.
Although only time will tell whether producers’ risk will pay off, here’s everything you need to know about the new series of ‘CBB’ in the run-up to launch night...
When does ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ start?
The 21st (!) series will launch live on Channel 5 at 9pm on Tuesday 2 January.
Who’s hosting?
As always, Emma Willis has announced that she’ll be taking on presenting duties for the launch, as well as the live evictions and final.
And what about ‘Bit On The Side’?
Fear not, despite announcing recently that he was taking a break from his presenting stint on ‘This Morning’, Rylan Clark-Neal is confirmed to be back for madcap spin-off show ‘Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’.
He says: “We’re such a family [at ‘BOTS’] and you need to love ‘Big Brother’ to work on ‘Bit On The Side’. We have the most fun making the show and I have even more presenting it.”
What’s the theme?
The theme for this year’s series has already drawn plenty of media attention, with producers launching with an all-female line-up, supposedly to commemorate the 100 year anniversary of women winning the vote here in Britain.
Emma Willis said: “It’s hugely important that it’s being celebrated! It’s about learning the differences we all have and more importantly the similarities.”
However, the house won’t remain all-female for long, as producers plan to gradually introduce men over the course of the series, with the specific intention of “challenging gender stereotypes and reveal fascinating truths about what it is to be a woman - and man - in the 21st century”.
Can we see the house?
Oh, go on, then…
And what about the eye?
For the first time since the show jumped ship to Channel 5 in 2011, producers have gone back to the drawing board with this year’s eye logo.
Rather than the cartoon-ish eye featured in recent years, which was repeatedly redesigned depending on the theme of the series, this time they’ve used a more realistic woman’s eye, coinciding with the female-led line-up.
Who are the rumoured housemates?
Usually by this time of year the full line-up of the January series is starting to take shape, but there have actually only been a few rumours about the ladies who are Borehamwood-bound in 2018.
Among the rumoured housemates are Ultimo founder Michelle Mone, journalist India Willoughby, ‘Tattoo Fixers’ star Paisley Billings and Laura Simpson, who made headlines when she was snapped in a car with Wayne Rooney earlier this year.
Meanwhile, rumours have begun circulating about the men who will be dropping by later in the show, with controversial ‘Love Island’ contestant Jonny Mitchell, ‘TOWIE’ cast member Pete Wicks and plastic surgery devotee Rodrigo Alves frequently being mentioned.
Keep up to date with all the latest ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ gossip on our page here.