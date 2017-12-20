As 2018 pokes its head around the corner, so does a brand new year of reality TV, which kicks off - as always - with a brand new series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.

Following the head of Channel 5′s admission that he wasn’t exactly thrilled with the way things were going in the world of ‘Big Brother’, bosses have decided to shake things up a bit this time around.

Although only time will tell whether producers’ risk will pay off, here’s everything you need to know about the new series of ‘CBB’ in the run-up to launch night...

When does ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ start?

The 21st (!) series will launch live on Channel 5 at 9pm on Tuesday 2 January.

Who’s hosting?

As always, Emma Willis has announced that she’ll be taking on presenting duties for the launch, as well as the live evictions and final.