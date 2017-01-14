‘Celebrity Big Brother’ has welcomed the arrival of three new housemates, and done the unthinkable by actually managing to keep their identities a secret.

Following the departures of contestants Ray J and Brandon Block, who both walked this week, producers decided to shake things up by introducing three new stars into the mix.

And in a surprising move, when the three newbies were announced in Friday’s (13 January) live show, we were actually genuinely surprised.

Channel 5 ﻿Well, we didn't see this coming

It’s a miracle!

Channel 5 ﻿Here she is!

Oh, and they were joined by ‘Geordie Shore’ cast member Chloe Ferry, whose ‘CBB’ arrival had already been teased earlier that day.

Channel 5 Chloe is filling the 'Geordie Shore' quota this time around

The three had a big part to play in the “weekend from hell” twist that is currently brewing up a storm within the house, which kicked off with the surprise elimination of Austin Armacost.

Austin was clearly not happy to be given the boot - particularly as he was picked by his fellow housemates and not the viewing public - but the rest of the house seemed too occupied welcoming the three newbies then actually saying goodbye to him.

‘CBB’ has already promised more twists to come before the “weekend from hell” wraps up on Sunday (15 January), with one more star still to be given the boot.

See the aftermath of their arrivals in tonight’s highlights show, kicking off at 10.30pm on Channel 5.

