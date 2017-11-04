Liam Gallagher’s ‘Celebrity GoggleBox’ Appearance Was Everything We Hoped It’d Be

We were delighted when Liam Gallagher was announced as one of the participants in this year’s ‘Celebrity Gogglebox’ and when the episode aired on Friday (3 November), he did not disappoint.

The former Oasis rocker appeared on the Stand Up To Cancer special alongside his mum, Peggy, and son Gene, and naturally, he was on fine form.

During his appearance, Liam’s typically to-the-point criticisms on everything from David Attenborough’s ‘Blue Planet II’ to Nigella Lawson’s recipes had viewers in stitches: