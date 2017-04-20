Céline Dion has sold more than 200million records in her record-breaking career, and now she reveals the comfort her songs have brought her in the last 15 months since her husband died.

Celine returned to her Las Vegas residency last summer before embarking on a world tour, and she told ITV’s ‘Lorraine’:

“I will probably grieve for the rest of my life. I showed my children to stand up.

“Mama is here. But Papa is in their heart. I’m extremely proud of my children. Proud of what my husband has prepared me for without knowing.

Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images Céline Dion's feelings for her most famous song have changed since her husband died last year

“When I used to sing ‘My Heart Will Go On’, it was for fans, but now I sing it for us.

“René will never ever leave me. He’s always in my heart. He performs on stage with me. Everything I know, he taught me.”

René Angélil, who was married to Celine for 22 years as well as managing her career since she was a teenager, died from throat cancer in January 2016, only a few days before Celine’s brother Daniel also passed away.

With René, Celine had three sons René-Charles, and twins Eddie and Nelson, and she said she sees their father in them every day.

Celine also told Lorraine how upsetting it had been to see her husband suffer through hill illness:

“To see him suffer was hard. I definitely took time to re-instil grieving. The three last years of his life were difficult and seeing him like that. He was a very unique and genuine human being.”

Celine Dion and Rene Angelil