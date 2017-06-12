Sky Sports' Charlie Webster Reveals Terrifying Flashbacks To Medically-Induced Coma

Charlie Webster has given fans an update on her health, after contracting a rare strain of malaria in South America last year.
The Sky Sports presenter collapsed in Rio De Janeiro in August shortly after completing a 300-mile charity cycle ride, and when the severity of her condition was revealed, doctors decided to medically induce a coma.
Now, Charlie has revealed that she suffers flashbacks to that time, explaining that when she went for her first run since learning to walk again, the physical effects on her body led to flashbacks.
She told the Sun: “I was lying on my sofa for a second, looking at the ceiling, and I just had a flashback to the ceiling in Rio.
“I couldn’t move. I couldn’t even lift my little finger. That’s what a flashback is — anything that triggers a memory of what happened.
Charlie is remaining defiant though, determined to overcome the mental obstacles standing in her way.
“I’ve been given coping mechanisms and it’s really important to ground yourself to show you’re not there, and safe,” she said. “I just keep crying and I didn’t understand why, but it’s normal.”
The presenter has also revealed that she hasn’t cycled since the charity ride. She added: “I haven’t sat on a bike for the whole time yet and it’s getting worse in my head.
“It’s a complete psychological thing. I’ve looked at it, it’s in a bag and I unzipped it. But it brought it all back.
“I will go back on it eventually, as I don’t want to have a fear of stuff. It’s not who I am — I will get back on it.”