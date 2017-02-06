All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    06/02/2017 15:22 GMT

    Chas n Dave Singer Chas Hodges Reveals Cancer Of The Oesophagus Diagnosis

    His disease has been caught at an early stage.

    Veteran rocker Chas Hodges, one half of the celebrated duo Chas ‘n’ Dave, has been diagnosed with cancer of the oesophagus.

    The popular duo, real names Chas Hodges and David Peacock, will be cancelling several UK dates in the near future so that Chas can undertake treatment for the disease, which he’s revealed is at an early stage.

    * Matthew Ashton/EMPICS Sport
    Veteran rocker Chas Hodges (left) has revealed he's been diagnosed with cancer of the oesophagus

    The band released a statement today on their website, which revealed that Chas had been diagnosed at an early stage of the disease and would immediately begin treatment.

    It read: 

    The pair have been performing their distinctive singalong London pub-sounding songs for more than four decades.

    In 2009, they announced that they would be going their separate ways, following the loss of Dave’s wife Sue, but they reunited in 2013 and went back on the road.

    The pair have enjoyed eight hit singles during their long time together, following their breakthrough hit ‘Gertcha’ in 1979.

    Celebrity Survivors
    MORE:ukmusicnostalgiaChas HodgesChas & Dave

    Conversations