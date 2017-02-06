Veteran rocker Chas Hodges, one half of the celebrated duo Chas ‘n’ Dave, has been diagnosed with cancer of the oesophagus.
The popular duo, real names Chas Hodges and David Peacock, will be cancelling several UK dates in the near future so that Chas can undertake treatment for the disease, which he’s revealed is at an early stage.
The band released a statement today on their website, which revealed that Chas had been diagnosed at an early stage of the disease and would immediately begin treatment.
It read:
The pair have been performing their distinctive singalong London pub-sounding songs for more than four decades.
In 2009, they announced that they would be going their separate ways, following the loss of Dave’s wife Sue, but they reunited in 2013 and went back on the road.
The pair have enjoyed eight hit singles during their long time together, following their breakthrough hit ‘Gertcha’ in 1979.