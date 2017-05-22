All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    22/05/2017 12:09 BST

    Billboard Music Awards: Cher Celebrates 71st Birthday With Icon Award And Stunning Performance

    🎂👑

    Cher celebrated her birthday in style over the weekend, taking to the stage at the Billboard Music Awards just a day after turning 71.

    The star received the Icon Award at the Las Vegas ceremony on Sunday (21 May) night, and after an introduction from Gwen Stefani, Cher did what she does best by performing a handful of tracks.

    Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 via Getty Images
    👑

    Taking to the stage in a silver ensemble and platinum blonde wig, Cher belted out ‘Believe’ before leaving the stage as a video montage of her greatest achievements was played.

    Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 via Getty Images
    What a woman 

    As if we needed further proof that she’s still got it, Cher then gave a nod to one of her most iconic ‘80s outfits, donning a sparkly black leotard and huge wig.

    The Icon Award is Cher’s third Billboard prize, following her Single Of The Year win in 1999, and the 2002 Dance/Club Party Artist Of The Year accolade.

    Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
    Cher's original outfit in the 'If I Could Turn Back Time' video 

    Sadly, you simply can’t please everyone and in one of the world’s least-shocking twists, Piers Morgan didn’t have anything good to say about Cher during Monday’s (22 May) ‘Good Morning Britain’.

    Unfortunately for Piers, a dose of instant karma soon arrived, in the form of a cup of tea that he accidentally tipped over himself. Whoops…

    • 1969
      Getty Images
    • 1970
      Getty Images
    • 1971
      Getty Images
    • 1972
      Getty Images
    • 1972
      Getty Images
    • 1972
      Getty Images
    • 1974
      Getty Images
    • 1974
      Getty Images
    • 1974
      Getty Images
    • 1975
      Getty Images
    • 1975
      Getty Images
    • 1977
      Getty Images
    • 1977
      Getty Images
    • 1978
      Getty Images
    • 1978
      Getty Images
    • 1978
      Getty Images
    • 1979
      Getty Images
    • 1979
      Getty Images
    • 1980
      Getty Images
    • 1980
      Getty Images
    • 1980
      Getty Images
    • 1983
      Getty Images
    • 1985
      Getty Images
    • 1985
      Getty Images
    • 1986
      Getty Images
    • 1988
      Getty Images
    • 1988
      Getty Images
    • 1989
      Getty Images
    • 1990
      Getty Images
    • 1991
      Getty Images
    • 1992
      Getty Images
    • 1992
      Getty Images
    • 1994
      Getty Images
    MORE:ukmusicCherBillboard Music Award

    Conversations