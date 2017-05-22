Cher celebrated her birthday in style over the weekend, taking to the stage at the Billboard Music Awards just a day after turning 71.
The star received the Icon Award at the Las Vegas ceremony on Sunday (21 May) night, and after an introduction from Gwen Stefani, Cher did what she does best by performing a handful of tracks.
Taking to the stage in a silver ensemble and platinum blonde wig, Cher belted out ‘Believe’ before leaving the stage as a video montage of her greatest achievements was played.
As if we needed further proof that she’s still got it, Cher then gave a nod to one of her most iconic ‘80s outfits, donning a sparkly black leotard and huge wig.
The Icon Award is Cher’s third Billboard prize, following her Single Of The Year win in 1999, and the 2002 Dance/Club Party Artist Of The Year accolade.
Sadly, you simply can’t please everyone and in one of the world’s least-shocking twists, Piers Morgan didn’t have anything good to say about Cher during Monday’s (22 May) ‘Good Morning Britain’.
Unfortunately for Piers, a dose of instant karma soon arrived, in the form of a cup of tea that he accidentally tipped over himself. Whoops…
