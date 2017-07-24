Linkin Park Release First Statement Since Chester Bennington’s Death

Chester was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Thursday (20 July) and while Chester’s bandmate Mike Shinoda tweeted to confirm the sad news on the day, this is the first full statement from the band.

Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images Chester performing with the band in Italy last month

The emotional post, which is on their website, is titled ‘Dear Chester’ and addresses the singer directly.

It reads: “Our hearts are broken. The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened.

“You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized. In the past few days, we’ve seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world. Talinda and the family appreciate it, and want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you.”

Edgard Garrido / Reuters Fans around the world have left floral tributes in various places, including these ones at Mexico City's Revolucion monument

They go on to say that “talking with you about the years ahead together, your excitement was infectious”, adding: “Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled—a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing”.

“We’re trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal,” the statement reads. “After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place. You fearlessly put them on display, and in doing so, brought us together and taught us to be more human. You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve.”

Isa Foltin via Getty Images Linkin Park at a German music awards ceremony in April

“Our love for making and performing music is inextinguishable,” they conclude. “While we don’t know what path our future may take, we know that each of our lives was made better by you. Thank you for that gift. We love you, and miss you so much. Until we see you again, LP.”

The band have also set up a tribute website for their frontman, which gathers together many of the social media posts fans have shared since his death.

It also includes information on suicide prevention and links for those who would like to seek assistance, either for themselves or a loved one.

