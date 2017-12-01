A Focus On Children's Emotional Wellbeing For A Positive Future Legacy

When I was 17 years old doing my A-levels I worked with an after school play scheme that helped primary school children with their self-esteem, achievement and feelings through physical play and exercise. It not only had a huge impact on the kid’s lives but my own too. At the time I wasn’t a very happy teenager and seeing the way the scheme uplifted young children gave me a bit of comfort that I myself was worthwhile.

I already knew the impact physical activity could have on the way a child feels hence why I took my play scheme qualification and volunteered. I walked miles with my Grandad from the age of 4, did aerobics with my mum from the age of 5 and I found running when I was 11 year old, it helped me figure out who I was, cope with my surroundings and the ups and downs of growing up, it gave me a sense of self-worth and most importantly a positive outlet for a million emotions that were so powerful that I didn’t know how to express or what to do with.

Last year I went into a women’s refuge as you may have seen on This Morning and spent time not only with the women but their kids. There was one girl who really stood out to me, maybe because I recognised my young self in her. I wanted to see if I could try and make a bit of difference to how she was feeling. I couldn’t do much about her situation but I absolutely could try and empower her and help her deal with how she was feeling. I took her for a run and showed her some exercises to do when she was feeling certain ways like angry and anxious. You should have seen the difference on her face, her eyes were lit up and instead of her normal shrunken posture she was standing tall and proud. She was only seven.

I am so pleased that the stigma of mental health and the way we treat it, is finally being talked about. I know too well myself how important this is and having most recently being treated for PTSD. However services as we can all see are stretched and I have been informed by the horses’ mouth (I sit on a Ministry of Justice panel) that this will not change in the short term as physical health takes a priority in spending.