Celebrity Big Brother's Chloe Ferry Gets A Telling Off Over Jedward Bum Incident

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemate Chloe Ferry has been given a warning from producers, after rubbing her bare bum on a member of Jedward.

The ‘Geordie Shore’ cast member was getting out of the shower in Wednesday’s (18 January) episode, when John was seen in the bathroom, insisting that he “wasn’t looking at her” as she entered the room in a towel.

Seizing the opportunity to create a bit of mischief, Chloe then let her towel fall and rubbed her bare bum on John, telling him: “See, that’s what a real girl is. That’s a real woman’s bum.”