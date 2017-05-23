Chris Packham says he would happily have gone to jail for the cause that saw him tried in a Gozo court last month, charged with assault and trespass on the island near Malta.

The ‘Springwatch’ presenter was arrested following a confrontation with men he believed had illegally trapped wild birds, and now he tells HuffPostUK that, however unlikely a jail sentence was for the charge for which he was tried, he would have been happy to accept the consequences.

He says:

“If it had been the case (going to jail), it would have been an injustice, and I’m interested in justice, so yes. That’s part and parcel of it. There are any number of campaigners who have been thrown in jail for standing up for what is right.