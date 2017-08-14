Chris Pratt Makes First Public Appearance Since Divorce Announcement

The actor appeared at the Teen Choice Awards in LA, where he picked up the Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor prize, for his starring role in ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 2’.

Kevin Mazur/Fox via Getty Images Chris Pratt

After arriving on stage to accept the surfboard-shaped trophy, Chris happily shared a story from his early days in Hollywood.

He said (via Daily Mail): “When I came to Los Angeles, I came from Hawaii and I had all of this blond hair and I was tan and I met an agent because I really wanted to be an actor and get an agent.”

“He [The agent] asked, ‘Wow. Bro you must surf?’, And I said: ‘Yeah.’

And that was the first of many lies I told to get where I am today. Thank you.”

Kevin Mazur/Fox via Getty Images Chris backstage with Judd Apatow

He ended his speech on a more serious, religious note, adding: “I would not be here with the ease and grace I have in my heart without my lord and saviour, Jesus Christ.”

Chris and Anna announced their split earlier this month, posting similarly-worded statements on their respective social media accounts.

Empics Entertainment Anna and Chris in April

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating,” Chris’s statement read. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.

“Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward.

“We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

The couple were married for eight years and have one child, Jack, together.

