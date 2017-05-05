All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    05/05/2017 10:36 BST

    Chris Pratt Apologies To Hearing-Impaired Fans After Instagram Post About Subtitles

    'More than 38 million Americans live with some sort of hearing disability. So I want to apologise.'

    Chris Pratt has apologised for appearing to disregard fans who suffer from hearing impairments, after sharing a post that he has since branded “incredibly insensitive” on Instagram.

    The ‘Guardians Of the Galaxy’ actor originally posted a now-deleted update, with a caption that urged fans “turn up the volume and not just read the subtitles”.

    However, this led to annoyance for some hearing-impaired fans (via Variety) and it was claimed that his words were dismissive of those who do not have the option to listen.

    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    Chris Pratt

    In response, he’s shared a lengthy, heartfelt apology on the social networking site.

    It read: “I realise now [my comment] was incredibly insensitive to the many folks out there who depend on subtitles.

    “More than 38 million Americans live with some sort of hearing disability. So I want to apologize.

    “I have people in my life who are hearing-impaired, and the last thing in the world I would want to do is offend them or anybody who suffers from hearing loss or any other disability. So truly from the bottom of my heart I apologize [sic].

    Instagram does this thing where it mutes all the videos it shows and forces you to turn on the volume in order to hear them. (maybe because most people are watching those videos at work when they should be working and don't want to get caught. I know that's when I do it. 😬) So when I made a video recently with subtitles, and requested that people turn up the volume and not just "read the subtitles" it was so people wouldn't scroll past the video on mute, thus watching and digesting the information in the video. HOWEVER, I realize now doing so was incredibly insensitive to the many folks out there who depend on subtitles. More than 38 million Americans live with some sort of hearing disability. So I want to apologize. I have people in my life who are hearing-impaired, and the last thing in the world I would want to do is offend them or anybody who suffers from hearing loss or any other disability. So truly from the bottom of my heart I apologize. Thanks for pointing this out to me. In the future I'll try to be a little less ignorant about it. Now... I know some of you are going to say, "Hey! Chris only apologized because his publicist made him!" Well. That is not the case. As always I control my social media. Nobody else. And I am doing this because I'm actually really sorry. Apologies are powerful. I don't dole them out Willy-Nilly. This is one of those moments where I screwed up and here's me begging your pardon. I hope you accept my apology. And on that note. Why doesn't Instagram have some kind of technology to automatically add subtitles to its videos? Or at least the option. I did a little exploring and it seems lacking in that area. Shouldn't there be an option for closed captioning or something? I've made them lord knows how much money with my videos and pictures. Essentially sharing myself for free. I know they profit. So... GET ON IT INSTAGRAM!!! Put closed captioning on your app. #CCinstaNow

    A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

    “Thanks for pointing this out to me. In the future I’ll try to be a little less ignorant about it.

    “Now... I know some of you are going to say, ‘Hey! Chris only apologized because his publicist made him!’ Well. That is not the case. As always I control my social media. Nobody else.

    “And I am doing this because I’m actually really sorry. Apologies are powerful. I don’t dole them out Willy-Nilly.

    “This is one of those moments where I screwed up and here’s me begging your pardon. I hope you accept my apology.”

    REX/Shutterstock
    Chris in the latest 'GOTG' movie 

    He also went on to call for Instagram to automatically subtitle clips.

    “Shouldn’t there be an option for closed captioning or something?” Chris wrote. “I’ve made them lord knows how much money with my videos and pictures. Essentially sharing myself for free. I know they profit. So... GET ON IT INSTAGRAM!!! Put closed captioning on your app.”

    Chris is currently busy promoting the second instalment of ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’, which looks set to bring in more than $250 million in worldwide box office takings this weekend.

    Last month, he addressed the backlash around one of his other releases, admitting that he was still “proud” of his performance in ‘Passengers’, despite the controversy surrounding the film.

    100 Photos Of Chris Pratt
    MORE: uk celebrityceleb controversyChris Pratt

    Conversations