Christmas Lists And A Transgender Wish

“What do you want for Christmas?”, I innocently asked a group of six year old children. Angelic voices reeled off endless lists of materialistic gifts; iPads, animated dolls and action figures, all tied up with a big glittering bow. To my amazement, there was one child who didn’t want a toy doll or a computer game. That child didn’t want to see a mountain of presents, bigger than Everest, underneath an illuminated tree.

“I would like to be a girl.”

Briskly turning my head, I was greeted by a little boy whose gorgeous brown curls kissed his face. His marble, iridescent eyes illuminated my soul. I smiled as Jake* (a name I have used to protect his identity) went to town on explaining to the group, what it was he was hoping for from Santa.

“I would like to be known as Lilia. I want to have hair like Rapunzel and wear cherry red lipstick. I don’t want anything else. Just that.”

My heart melted, as he turned around and began mimicking moves from current musical icons. I couldn’t help but wonder how his parents were going to grant their six year old with his wish at Christmas. Before I had chance to finish my thought process. His mother, clutched my arm and warmly whispered.

“At first I thought this was a phase, but his association with being a girl is so much more than just wearing dresses. We call him Lilia at home and support all of his decisions. If he decides he wants to be Jake again, well, we will go with that too.”

I guess for most of us, being a boy or a girl, is something that feels very natural from birth. But naive as I am, having a preconceived idea that gender identity is only something that we become aware of in our adolescent years. Meeting Jake, changed my perception. I wish I was young enough to know everything!

I was so taken by my experience I began to educate myself in hope, I could expand my knowledge on the LGBT community. When I found that, Christmas and birthday wishes for one individual were made a reality 10 years ago. A 32-year old Transgender woman from London, who traded in her life as a male model, to create a new life as Chloe-Amelia Lapper. Her inspiring story reveals that, at the tender age of seven, she knew her sex didn’t define who she was on the inside. The numerous nights of painting her toe nails in secret, wishes of one day being able to wear open toe shoes in public, all became a reality in the year 2007. Chloe claims the choice of her transition was the ‘best decision of her life’. Despite some setbacks, Chloe radiates positivity on her social media platforms. She helps others know they aren’t alone and helped me understand the issues transgenders face daily.