A statue in tribute to the late Cilla Black was has been unveiled in her hometown of Liverpool. The memorial was revealed live on ‘This Morning’ on Monday (16 January), as hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby crossed live to the spot where the famous Cavern Club once stood.

ITV A statue for Cilla Black has been unveiled in Liverpool

The place holds special significance to Cilla, as it is where she was discovered by The Beatles’ manger Brian Epstein, while working as a cloakroom attendance. The statue was commissioned by her three sons Robert, Ben, and Jack, who donated the statue to the city in memory of their mum, who died in August 2015.

Channel 5 The statue is on the site of the famous Cavern Club

Talking of the bronze statue, Robert, who was present at the unveiling said: “It brings a smile because they’ve caught the joy. We were asked by the Mayor if we wanted to do something, some sort of memorial, and he suggested a statue and we thought that would be very fitting for her. “Also, [we thought] if we commissioned it and donated it to the City, it would be a small gesture of gratitude to the wonderful people of this great city and how they responded after our mother died.”

Yui Mok/PA Archive Cilla died in August 2015

He continued: “It’s based on a sixties design, the dress is chequered and it enabled us to put little stories like photos and lyrics hidden in there for people to check out. I’m just incredibly relieved that it turned out as well as it did. We are so happy with it and I hope people enjoy it. And they did get the legs right, she had great legs! And also the nose - it’s the post nose job nose which she would have insisted on!” Revealing how his mother would have responded to the statue, Robert added: “She would’ve burst out laughing and have been thrilled and delighted. She would have loved being young. She was very youthful, in her attitude and in the way she lived her life and she would have loved being captured at a time when she was young and everything was happening for her.”

ITV Cilla's son Robert was there for the unveiling

Cilla died at her Spanish villa, after she fell and subsequently suffered a stroke. Details of her will were later revealed, with £15.2 million of her fortune left to her three sons. ‘This Morning’ airs weekdays at 10.30am on ITV.