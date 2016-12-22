Cliff Richard has revealed that, despite suffering nearly two years of historic sexual allegations, his faith in God is “even stronger” than before.

The veteran singer made no bones about the level of his despair during his time under investigation by South Yorkshire Police, but he tells LBC presenter Steve Allen that forgiving his accuser was key to his healing.

In an interview to be broadcast on Christmas Day, Sir Cliff says:

“I feel now that my faith is even stronger because the support of friends who came and they stayed.

“I found I was talking to God a lot more, praying.

“It was the third night of my turmoil, that I woke up and it was 5:15 and...I felt the need to forgive this person, who I am sure I have never met, because I found myself being filled with hate and I wanted to get revenge and I thought, I don’t think I’m going to survive this if that’s the way I’m going to feel.

“So by forgiving him...what it did was it released me of all that hate and vengeance.”

He added: “Forgiving is not a simple thing to do but when I look back, my God, that was the best simple thing I have ever done.”