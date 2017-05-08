UPDATE: There’s a bizarre new twist to this story. A Marine Le Pen fan has claimed he lost £500 when his underage son placed a bet on her victory without his knowledge - despite much evidence to the contrary. The saga at first appears to be a cautionary tale in leaving unattended computers around children. Enter our protagonist, Colin Johnson, a self-declared “bad boy of BREXIT!” who goes by the dubious Twitter handle of @WollyGogg.

My 13 year old has used my account @Ladbrokes - what is your customer service number? Need it ASAP — Colin Johnson (@Wollygogg) May 7, 2017

Rough situation to be in - £500 isn’t exactly small change. Also, a 13-year-old isn’t legally allowed to gamble, a fact not lost on Colin.

@paddypower what is your policy on children gambling? I am surprised by how slow @Ladbrokes responds. My 13 year old was able to place bets — Colin Johnson (@Wollygogg) May 7, 2017

@LadPolitics I want a refund now. This is illegal!! — Colin Johnson (@Wollygogg) May 7, 2017

He even tried to get Jeremy Vine involved.

@theJeremyVine Jeremy I want to speak to your researchers about gambling websites taking bets from children and refusing to refund — Colin Johnson (@Wollygogg) May 8, 2017

Indeed, Ladbrokes did eventually appear to respond.

But a quick look through Colin’s previous tweets suggest that even if he didn’t place a £500 bet, he was very sure she’d win.

Le Pen is the best choice for France. Time for more liberal tears!!! — Colin Johnson (@Wollygogg) May 2, 2017

@election_data here we go.. bring on president Le pen! — Colin Johnson (@Wollygogg) May 7, 2017

@PunchyMc it is looking good for Madame president!!! — Colin Johnson (@Wollygogg) May 7, 2017

@Arron_banks early signs looking good from France! The Brexit hatrick is coming!! — Colin Johnson (@Wollygogg) May 7, 2017

In fact, according to this now-mysteriously absent tweet, he did place a £500 bet on Le Pen to win.

Twitter

Speaking to HuffPost UK, Colin said: “My son went on ladbrokes and didn’t realise it was logged on. He clicked on Marine and put £500 to see what number would come up in the winnings “Then he clicked enter, he had no idea my account was logged on. so i check last night and realise £500 is gone!” He also sent a screengrab of a betting slip showing the £500 bet dated 23 April. When asked about the tweet appearing to show him talking of the £500 bet, he insisted it was a fake. He was then asked about another tweet from Ronnie Pagett. Both Colin and Andrew Neil are tagged in it suggesting it is in reply to the now-deleted tweet.

@Wollygogg @afneil Do you think? I'm not sure, but if not now, I think it will happen next time — Ronnie Pagett (@RKessler1302) May 7, 2017

To which Colin definitely did reply...

@RKessler1302 @afneil yes I am sure. You wait in 2 hours there wil be the same shift with Trump and Brexit, all the sudden it becomes clear — Colin Johnson (@Wollygogg) May 7, 2017

Colin said: “You will have to ask Ronnie.. I have deleted a couple of tweeties (sic) as i was getting abuse off anti-Le Pen people but I never said I put a bet on.” Further muddying the murky waters of this intriguing Twitter mystery is evidence of another now-absent tweet from Colin from a few days ago in which he mentions a £250 bet.

Colin told HuffPost UK: “Never seen it in my life.” Speaking of his 13-year-old son, he added: “He is apologetic... he owned up to it and is gutted.” Asked if his Twitter handle was racist, he said: “A load of rubbish.. these people take offence at anything!” Other Twitter users are sceptical to say the least.

Basically the funniest thing I've seen since the last funny thing.



Thank you @wollygogg.



Or 'merci' as the French say. https://t.co/ccpSAAmki5 — Danté Banks (@Dante_Banks) May 8, 2017

With the exception of Mussolini sitting on a whoopee cushion that one time, this may be the funniest thing ever involving a fascist. pic.twitter.com/tOKa3XDWZj — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) May 8, 2017

Undeterred, at the time of writing Colin was still pursuing his refund and attempting to persuade reporters to take up his side of the story.

@Wollygogg @Ladbrokes You can complain about a breach of a licence by sending evidence to info@gamblingcommission.gov.uk Note-It cannot help with a refund dispute — BeGambleAware (@BeGambleAware) May 8, 2017

@BeGambleAware @Ladbrokes thank you, i will send it through to you — Colin Johnson (@Wollygogg) May 8, 2017

@jacobjarv I can speak with you — Colin Johnson (@Wollygogg) May 8, 2017

And still getting rinsed for it.

@Wollygogg @Ladbrokes @haltonadam23 @theJeremyVine Hi Colin, I work for NowThis and we'd like to feature this story. Could you tell us which bet your son made? — Now This Nerd (@NOWTHlSNERD) May 8, 2017

@Wollygogg @Ladbrokes @haltonadam23 @theJeremyVine Oh, apologies Colin. My 13 yr old tweeted that request. Sorry if it seemed like that was legitimate. — Now This Nerd (@NOWTHlSNERD) May 8, 2017

@RobJoyce156 @theJeremyVine do you work for Jeremy? Can we speak on phone? — Colin Johnson (@Wollygogg) May 8, 2017

@RobJoyce156 @theJeremyVine my 13 year old son went on ladbrokes. My account was logged in and he put 500 on Le pen (thinking it was a joke) — Colin Johnson (@Wollygogg) May 8, 2017

@Wollygogg @theJeremyVine Sorry Colin. I don't work for Jeremy Vine. My 13yo tweeted that as a joke. — Rob Joyce (@RobJoyce156) May 8, 2017