A US comedy show has apologised after it unknowingly mocked a student with aggressive brain cancer for his “Nazi hair”.

On Wednesday night, TBS programme Full Frontal with Samantha Bee ran a report ridiculing young conservative men for their haircuts - including university student Kyle Coddington.

Focusing on an image of the 20-year-old, reporter Michael Rubens said: “This year, the bow ties were gone, replaced by Nazi hair, Nazi hair, Nazi hair.”