Commons Committees Join Forces To Scrutinise Government's Plans To Cut Air Pollution

rui_noronha via Getty Images

Four select committees will join forces to scrutinise government plans to clean up toxic air across the UK. MPs on the environment food and rural affairs, environmental audit, health, and transport committees have re-launched their joint inquiry into improving air quality after Michael Gove unveiled new plans to tackle the issue in July. The cross-party probe will examine whether this new plan - which aims to eradicate diesel and petrol vehicles from the country’s roads by 2040 - goes far enough and fast enough to meet legal limits and deliver maximum environmental and health benefits. Health committee chair Sarah Wollaston said: “There is an increasing amount of evidence showing the impact of nitrogen dioxide and invisible particulates on human health. Many people are aware of their impact on our lungs and hearts, but new evidence suggests that they could also contribute to diseases a disparate as dementia and diabetes.”

Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images Sarah Wollastone is chair of the health select committee

Under the government’s plans, local councils will play a key role in cleaning up areas with high pollution levels in their individual areas. But campaigners say Whitehall’s decision not to legislate for more “clean air zones” - which ban the most polluting vehicles from certain locations - and a proper diesel scrappage scheme simply “passes the buck” to council leaders. Wakefield MP Mary Creagh, who heads the environmental audit committee, said: “The government are on their third attempt to meet legal air quality standards. Local authorities have said the government’s plan for air pollution does not go far enough to help the millions of people living with illegally high levels of air pollution today. Ministers will now face unprecedented scrutiny in Parliament to ensure they are doing everything necessary to protect people from filthy air.” Creagh’s Labour colleague, Lillian Greenwood, chairs the transport committee. She said: “The Department for Transport needs to harness the potential of schemes such as electric vehicles, clean buses and diesel scrappage which all demonstrate that the transport sector is capable of coming up with solutions to tackle poor air quality. Real change is possible if government leads from the front to co-ordinate an effective response to one of the biggest issues of our time.”

Empics Entertainment Environment secretary Michael Gove says cleaning up the UK's air is his top priority