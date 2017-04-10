9 Weird Questions Every Parent Is Asked Before They Leave The House

Long gone are the mornings when you barely uttered a word before you got to the office; the adults around you respecting the fact your brain was not yet caffeinated enough to deal with their conversation.

Now you are a parent and the chat is non-stop from the moment they open their eyes to when they go to sleep again at night.

Here are the nine conversations that every parent has had with their child before nine o’clock.

1. How do dreams get in my head?