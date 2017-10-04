‘Coronation Street’ bosses have issued an apology after making a court-based blunder in a recent episode of the show.
Producers acknowledged their mistake after an episode which aired earlier this week showed a court artist sketching Bethany Platt, while she gave evidence in her ongoing sexual assault trial.
However, viewers were quick to point out that as a victim of sexual abuse, Bethany would automatically be granted anonymity, meaning there shouldn’t be anyone sketching her at all.
In response to viewers’ tweets, a ‘Corrie’ representative delivered a statement, recognising their mistake and apologising to viewers for the inaccuracy.
They said this morning (via The Sun): “In last night’s episode we showed a court artist at work sketching Bethany during her trial. We accept this wasn’t a true representation of court procedure and we apologise for including it.”
The spokesperson went on to explain that the shot of the detailed sketch had been included “to illustrate the passing of time”, adding: “We devoted multiple scenes to the fact that Bethany’s anonymity is a priority for the court.
“We repeatedly focused on details regarding screens and video links, and support for victims throughout the court process, which we hope would encourage anyone watching to recognise the fact they would be in a safe place when giving evidence.”
Soap actress Lucy Fallon has repeatedly won plaudits for her portrayal of Bethany Platt throughout her storyline, which has seen the teen character finding herself at the centre of a sex ring, thanks to a manipulative older boyfriend.
Lucy has also used her platform to shine a light on real-life issues relating to the storyline, as has co-star Chris Harper, who recently spoke out about the need for more one-to-one support for victims of such crimes.