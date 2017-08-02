Rylan Clark-Neal

Best known for? Competed on ‘The X Factor’ in 2012, before winning ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ in 2013. He’s since gone on to launch a successful presenting career, fronting ‘Big Brother’ spin-off show ‘Bit On The Side’, and filling in on ‘This Morning’. He recently announced news of his own chat show for Channel 5.



Other info: Rylan married partner Dan Neal in November 2015, who he met when the former police officer was a housemate on ‘Big Brother’ and he was presenting ‘Bit On The Side’.



He says: "I get loads of messages from 16-year-old gay lads saying they’ve come out to their parents because of me. I didn’t realise going on [‘X Factor’] would help someone else other than myself."