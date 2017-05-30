However, while fans began suggesting a comeback was on the cards when Denise’s ‘Emmerdale’ character Joanie was killed off , the actress has now revealed that she hadn’t spoken to ‘Corrie’ bosses at that time.

Speaking to HuffPost UK and other reporters, Denise responded to the question of how long she’s known about her return by stating: “Not as long as the public thought.”

The soap’s producer Kate Oates added that it was potentially “around six months ago” that the conversations started.

“I’ve never been in the eye of the media in that way,” Denise continued. “I was thinking, ‘wow, what do they know that I don’t?’ And here I am!”

When then asked if she knew about it when she left ‘Emmerdale’, Denise replied: “No, absolutely not.

“That was when the public began saying, ‘Well, she’s died there because [she’s going back to ‘Corrie’].’”

Denise’s return comes at a crucial point for her son Daniel, who is currently struggling to cope following his attack on his own dad, Ken Barlow.

Daniel was revealed to be the assailant last week, while Ken discovered the truth about what happened in Monday’s (29 May) episode.

This week’s ‘Corrie’ is even more dramatic than usual, as bosses make the most of the later 9pm airtime.

