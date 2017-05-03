The actress has played Leanne Battersby since 1997 - taking a few years off in 2000 - though that doesn’t mean she feels confident that her job is safe.

You’d be forgiven for thinking Jane Danson might feel quite settled after 20 years as part of the ‘Coronation Street’ cast, but she’s now revealed this isn’t the case.

Speaking to Woman magazine, she said: “I don’t take anything for granted.

“Next year they might say, ‘We’re killing Leanne off, she’s had too many disasters.’

“I just want to be happy and I’ve been so fortunate to have a job that I love.”

Jane has featured in a number of big storylines this year, and her character Leanne found herself on the receiving end of Michelle Connor’s wrath, when it was revealed that Steve McDonald had fathered her child after a one night stand.

Jane’s performance in the scenes was praised by fans and critics alike, and she’s currently on the longlist for the British Soap Awards’ Best Actress accolade.

She told Woman: “The last couple of years have been quite tricky for Leanne and she’s gone from one disaster to another.

“But rather than being miserable, we’re getting a little bit of the feisty Leanne of old, which I’ve been championing for quite a while.”