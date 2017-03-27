‘Coronation Street’ veteran Bill Roache has admitted he feared his days on the soap could have been numbered, when his character Ken Barlow suffered a stroke last year.

Back in October, the Barlow family were put firmly back in the spotlight, when two family members returned to Weatherfield to return to care for Ken, after he was taken into hospital.

However, the long-serving actor has now admitted he feared for his character’s future when he first heard about the storyline, even growing concerned he could be written out completely.