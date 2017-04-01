The police closed in on their first suspect in the ‘Who attacked Ken Barlow?’ case in Friday (31 March) night’s ‘Coronation Street’, but they have they picked the right suspect?

There’s no shortage of people who may have been responsible for pushing Ken, causing a series of injuries, but the episode saw Pat Phelan arrested by the police.

And while there’s no doubting that he’s would have been capable of th crime, they actually ended up ruling out of it. Is the culprit much closer to home for Ken?

Pat is one of just two official suspects who aren’t related to the ‘Corrie’ veteran. Sinead Tinker - who remains furious at Ken for his views on her pregnancy - is also on the shortlist, alongside the whole Barlow family: Tracy, Peter, Adam and Daniel Osbourne.

But who do you think is responsible? Review the evidence here and cast your vote in the poll below…