All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    01/04/2017 09:03 BST

    'Coronation Street' Spoilers: Who Attacked Ken Barlow? Make Your Prediction...

    Think you've got it all figured out?

    ITV

    The police closed in on their first suspect in the ‘Who attacked Ken Barlow?’ case in Friday (31 March) night’s ‘Coronation Street’, but they have they picked the right suspect?

    There’s no shortage of people who may have been responsible for pushing Ken, causing a series of injuries, but the episode saw Pat Phelan arrested by the police.

    And while there’s no doubting that he’s would have been capable of th crime, they actually ended up ruling out of it. Is the culprit much closer to home for Ken?

    Pat is one of just two official suspects who aren’t related to the ‘Corrie’ veteran. Sinead Tinker - who remains furious at Ken for his views on her pregnancy - is also on the shortlist, alongside the whole Barlow family: Tracy, Peter, Adam and Daniel Osbourne.

    But who do you think is responsible? Review the evidence here and cast your vote in the poll below…

    Coronation Street - Where Are They Now?
    MORE:uktv uk soapssoap spoilersCoronation Streetcoronatio street spoilers

    Conversations