Liz - best known for her iconic soap role as Vera Duckworth - suffers from emphysema and an ongoing heart condition, for which she’s set to go under the knife in a “major operation” next week.

‘Coronation Street’ legend Liz Dawn has revealed a recent health scare forced her to miss her grandson’s wedding in Italy.

She told the Sunday People (via the Manchester Evening News): “At the moment I’ve got no energy but once the operation is done I will be looking forward to being as back to my normal self and getting my energy back.

“I’m in very good hands, and want to thank everyone at the hospital.”

Speaking about having to miss the family wedding due to her ill health, she added: “Naturally I am very disappointed not to be there with them. They make such a lovely couple, it’s every grandmother’s dream and Bassano is such a lovely setting.

“But to get there was just too difficult, it would have meant a flight to Venice, accessing and exiting the plane in a wheelchair and then a car journey from the airport to Bassano.

“I felt it would be too much to cope with in my condition at the moment.”