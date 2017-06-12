‘Coronation Street’ legend Liz Dawn has revealed a recent health scare forced her to miss her grandson’s wedding in Italy.
Liz - best known for her iconic soap role as Vera Duckworth - suffers from emphysema and an ongoing heart condition, for which she’s set to go under the knife in a “major operation” next week.
She told the Sunday People (via the Manchester Evening News): “At the moment I’ve got no energy but once the operation is done I will be looking forward to being as back to my normal self and getting my energy back.
“I’m in very good hands, and want to thank everyone at the hospital.”
Speaking about having to miss the family wedding due to her ill health, she added: “Naturally I am very disappointed not to be there with them. They make such a lovely couple, it’s every grandmother’s dream and Bassano is such a lovely setting.
“But to get there was just too difficult, it would have meant a flight to Venice, accessing and exiting the plane in a wheelchair and then a car journey from the airport to Bassano.
“I felt it would be too much to cope with in my condition at the moment.”
Liz did say she was “there with them in spirit”, adding that she intends to be part of a huge celebration for the couple when they return from their honeymoon.
Although most soap fans know her as Vera Duckworth, a role she played for more than 30 years, she briefly appeared in ‘Emmerdale’ in 2015, in a small role over the festive period.
She later said she’d be keen to reprise the role in the future, though it’s thought these plans were put on hold when the actress’s health took a downward turn.