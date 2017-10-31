The latest dark turn in ‘Coronation Street’ villain Pat Phelan’s storyline has crossed a line in the eyes of many soap fans, with almost 400 complaining to media regulator Ofcom over particularly grisly scenes.

Last week, Phelan forced his captive Andy Carver to kill Vinny Ashford, promising him his freedom if he went through with the shooting.

However, what Andy didn’t count on was that after killing Vinny, Phelan would then turn the gun on him, with both Vinny and Andy dead by the end of the episode.