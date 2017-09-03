Former ‘Coronation Street’ actor Ryan Thomas has reportedly landed himself a new soap role, and it couldn’t be further from the humdrum streets of Weatherfield.

Ryan is best known for his portrayal of Jason Grimshaw in ‘Corrie’, a role he played for 16 years before bowing out of the show last year.

Soap fans can now look forward to him popping up in a different show altogether, jetting off to sunny Australia for a new part in ‘Neighbours’.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Ryan Thomas

The source continued that Ryan is now “just waiting on his visa” and is even planning a move to Australia.

Although little is known about his role, or how long he’ll be sticking around on Ramsay Street, it’s been claimed his character’s name is Raphael.

This isn’t the first time Ryan has been linked with a TV opportunity Down Under, as he was previously rumoured to be headed for the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ jungle, following his brother Adam Thomas’s success on last year’s series.

However, Ryan eventually wound up taking part in Channel 4’s ‘Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls’, alongside famous faces such as singer Melody Thornton, actor RJ Mitte and ‘TOWIE’ star Lucy Mecklenburgh.

Shortly after filming on the series wrapped, it was suggested that Ryan and Lucy had grown close on the show, and had since become an item upon returning home to the UK.

