‘Coronation Street’ fans are in for a shock in the coming weeks, when it emerges that vicar Billy Mayhew has been harbouring a killer secret.
The Sun has revealed that Billy will confess that he was responsible for the death of Susan Barlow, long-standing ‘Corrie’ resident Ken Barlow’s daughter, and mother to Adam Barlow.
According to the newspaper, Billy’s confession will lay the groundwork for one of this year’s biggest storylines of the festive period, causing shockwaves on the cobbles.
An insider said: “For 16 years [Billy]’s been wracked by guilt knowing that he killed Susan, and finally things come to a head as he reveals to Todd he caused the accident when she died.
“It’s heartbreaking for him, and he tells how he now has to suffer the agony of living alongside the family he caused so much pain to all those years ago.”
Susan died in a car accident back in 2001, devastating the Barlow family, who have taken centre stage in a deliberate move by executive producer Kate Oates, since her appointment in 2015.
Last year, Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) returned to the ‘Corrie’ cobbles on a permanent basis, not realising he was just a stone’s throw from the man who caused his mother’s death.
His return coincided with the return of Ken’s sons Daniel and Peter (played by Rob Mallard and Chris Gascoigne, respectively).