‘Coronation Street’ fans are in for a shock in the coming weeks, when it emerges that vicar Billy Mayhew has been harbouring a killer secret.

The Sun has revealed that Billy will confess that he was responsible for the death of Susan Barlow, long-standing ‘Corrie’ resident Ken Barlow’s daughter, and mother to Adam Barlow.

According to the newspaper, Billy’s confession will lay the groundwork for one of this year’s biggest storylines of the festive period, causing shockwaves on the cobbles.