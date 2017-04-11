All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    11/04/2017 07:03 BST

    ‘Coronation Street’ Spoilers: Did Adam Attack Ken Barlow? Sam Robertson’s Character Set For Arrest

    Have the police got the right person this time around?

    Adam Barlow is set to become the next suspect arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder Ken Barlow, when he’s arrested in next week’s ‘Coronation Street’.

    We’ve also seen Pat Phelan wrongly arrested on suspicion of the attack, but have the police got the right man this time?

    ITV Pictures
    Adam thinks he's rumbled Tracy 

    It all begins when Adam starts to suspect Tracy, and discovers that Luke Britton lied to give her an alibi for the night Ken was attacked.

    At this point, it goes from bad to worse for the whole family, and after a confrontation with Adam, Tracy discovers that Luke no longer wants to be with her, and is convinced she’s hiding something.

    ITV Pictures
    Amy knows something nobody else does... 

    Meanwhile, Adam takes Amy out for lunch, in a pretty transparent attempt to find more evidence that incriminates Tracy, but the youngster storms out.

    As Adam then shares his suspicions with Peter and Daniel, Amy calls the police and tells them to check the fingerprints on the kitchen worktops, which were fitted by Phelan on the night of the accident.

    Cut to 24 hours later and the police have Adam in custody - where they reveal that his prints were on the brand new worktops.

    ITV Pictures
    Peter is stunned by Adam's arrest 

    But did he actually try to murder Ken? Or have they got the wrong man (again)? Watch this space…

    These ‘Coronation Street’ scenes air from Monday 17 April. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

    READ MORE:

    Coronation Street - Where Are They Now?
    MORE:uktv uk soapssoap spoilersCoronation Streetcoronation street spoilers

    Conversations