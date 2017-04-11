ITV Pictures Adam thinks he's rumbled Tracy

It all begins when Adam starts to suspect Tracy, and discovers that Luke Britton lied to give her an alibi for the night Ken was attacked. At this point, it goes from bad to worse for the whole family, and after a confrontation with Adam, Tracy discovers that Luke no longer wants to be with her, and is convinced she’s hiding something.

ITV Pictures Amy knows something nobody else does...

Meanwhile, Adam takes Amy out for lunch, in a pretty transparent attempt to find more evidence that incriminates Tracy, but the youngster storms out. As Adam then shares his suspicions with Peter and Daniel, Amy calls the police and tells them to check the fingerprints on the kitchen worktops, which were fitted by Phelan on the night of the accident. Cut to 24 hours later and the police have Adam in custody - where they reveal that his prints were on the brand new worktops.

ITV Pictures Peter is stunned by Adam's arrest

But did he actually try to murder Ken? Or have they got the wrong man (again)? Watch this space… These ‘Coronation Street’ scenes air from Monday 17 April. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.