‘Coronation Street’ villain Nathan Curtis’s plan to manipulate Bethany Platt takes another turn next week, as he pops the question, when he begins to fear his grip over her may be loosening.

At the beginning of the week, Mary Taylor becomes an unlikely confidante for Bethany, who believes she’s in an ordinary relationship with her much older boyfriend, but is actually being unwittingly groomed.

When Mary spots the teen looking upset in the street, she invites her in for a heart to heart, which is hardly music to Nathan’s ears.