All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    25/04/2017 09:58 BST

    'Coronation Street' Spoilers: Nathan To Propose To Bethany Platt In New Twist For Grooming Story Arc

    But will she see through his proposal?

    ‘Coronation Street’ villain Nathan Curtis’s plan to manipulate Bethany Platt takes another turn next week, as he pops the question, when he begins to fear his grip over her may be loosening.

    At the beginning of the week, Mary Taylor becomes an unlikely confidante for Bethany, who believes she’s in an ordinary relationship with her much older boyfriend, but is actually being unwittingly groomed.

    When Mary spots the teen looking upset in the street, she invites her in for a heart to heart, which is hardly music to Nathan’s ears.

    ITV
    Nathan is unimpressed to see Mary and Bethany bonding

    Upon discovering Bethany has opened up to Mary, he turns on the charm and whisks her away, concerned she may reveal too much about the true nature of their relationship.

    Worried his plans may be about to come undone, Nathan then goes to extreme measures to try and get Bethany on side later in the week, by getting down on one knee and proposing marriage to her.

    ITV
    We didn't see that coming

    Understandably, Bethany is shocked by the proposal, and viewers will have to wait and see how she reacts to the sudden turn of events.

    Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany, recently revealed that when Nathan manipulates her character into having sex with one of his friends (in scenes set to air later this week), she begins to suspect her boyfriend might not be who she thought.

    She said: She’s confused and thinking, ‘Does he know what’s happened?’ She doesn’t know what’s going on and feels that she’s cheated on him.

    “Bethany isn’t stupid, but because Nathan’s influence on her is so big, it outweighs her thoughts. But she starts to think something isn’t right.”

    READ MORE:

    TV's Longest Serving Soap Stars
    MORE:uktv uk soapsCoronation Streetcoronation street spoilers soap spoilers

    Conversations