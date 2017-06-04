All Sections
    04/06/2017 00:12 BST

    ‘Coronation Street’ Spoilers: Cast Reveal Upcoming Storylines On British Soap Awards Red Carpet

    👀

    The ‘Coronation Street’ cast spilled the beans on what fans can expect from the soap in the coming months, while chatting to HuffPost UK on the British Soap Awards red carpet.

    The stars were out in force at the Manchester event on Saturday (3 June), and there were plenty of storylines teased - including a mystery love interest for Faye Brookes’ character Kate Ford.

    Her on-screen dad Richard Hawley also hinted at what’s coming up for Johnny, as his secret health problems worsen.

    See what they - and a number of their other co-stars - had to say in the video above…

    The British Soap Awards air on Tuesday 6 June. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here

