Catherine Tyldesley has announced that she’s leaving ‘Coronation Street’, after seven years on the soap.
The actress, who plays Evas Price, will make her last on-screen appearance in 2018 and the news comes just days after it was revealed that Shayne Ward is also bowing out of ‘Corrie’.
Explaining her decision to the Sun, Catherine said: ″’Coronation Street’ has been a dream job for me which is why this was such a difficult decision to leave.
“Eva has been such fun to play over the last seven years, and who knows, one day she might storm the cobbles of Weatherfield again.
“In the meantime I’m excited about the future, new acting projects, and spending time with my family.”
A ‘Corrie’ spokesperson added: “We can confirm that Cath Tyldesley will leave ‘Coronation Street’ at the end of her current contract next year after seven years in the show.
“Cath’s portrayal of Eva Price has made her a firm favourite amongst fans and she will be missed.
“The producers and writers are currently working on her exit storyline which be on screen in early summer.”
Catherine and Shayne have been at the centre of a number of explosive storylines this year and their characters’ wedding drama was one of 2017’s soap highlights.
‘Corrie’ was also Shayne’s first TV acting role and he went on to win the Best Newcomer accolades at the Inside Soap and National Television Awards.