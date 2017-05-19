Coronation Street’s Claire King has quit her role as Erica Holroyd.
The actress has confirmed she will be leaving the cobbled streets of Weatherfield in the coming months, explaining she is “ready for a new challenge”.
She said in a statement (via Digital Spy): “It’s been a dream come true to tread those famous cobbles. I was only meant to stay for six weeks initially, so for Erica to be so popular that she stayed for three years and even worked in The Rovers was a real compliment to me as an actress.
“I’ve had such a great time with the cast and crew, so it’s fabulous that they have left the door open for Erica to return in the future – who knows what adventures she’ll be getting up to away from the Street – she’s certainly not boring!
“As for me, I’m ready for another challenge. I’m not leaving the screens anytime soon, so watch this space.”
Coronation Street’s executive producer Kieran Roberts added: “Claire is a wonderful actress and we’ve loved having her on the show. She’s been a great addition to the cast and we wish her every success in the future.”
Claire joined the soap in 2014, when Erica was introduced as a friend of Liz McDonald’s.
She caused a stir when she began a relationship with Nick Tilsley and later fell pregnant with his baby, but later miscarried.
More recently, Erica has embarked upon a relationship with corner shop owner Dev Alahan.
Prior to her ‘Coronation Street’ role, Claire played Emmerdale’s ‘super bitch’ Kim Tate from 1989 to 1999.
Catch up with all the latest soap news and spoilers here.