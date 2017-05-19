The actress has confirmed she will be leaving the cobbled streets of Weatherfield in the coming months, explaining she is “ready for a new challenge”.

She said in a statement (via Digital Spy): “It’s been a dream come true to tread those famous cobbles. I was only meant to stay for six weeks initially, so for Erica to be so popular that she stayed for three years and even worked in The Rovers was a real compliment to me as an actress.

“I’ve had such a great time with the cast and crew, so it’s fabulous that they have left the door open for Erica to return in the future – who knows what adventures she’ll be getting up to away from the Street – she’s certainly not boring!

“As for me, I’m ready for another challenge. I’m not leaving the screens anytime soon, so watch this space.”

Coronation Street’s executive producer Kieran Roberts added: “Claire is a wonderful actress and we’ve loved having her on the show. She’s been a great addition to the cast and we wish her every success in the future.”