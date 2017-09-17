‘Coronation Street’ bosses have teased next week’s wedding drama, revealing three new spoiler pictures ahead of the bumper episodes. Wednesday (20 September) will see Eva Price and Aidan Connor’s big day arrive but with two secrets that could be revealed, it looks like the pair might not actually get hitched.

ITV Pictures

The morning of the wedding will see Shayne Ward’s character come clean about his affair with Eva’s pal Maria Connor - totally unaware that his bride has known about his infidelity for months. The couple have a heart-to-heart on the morning of their nuptials, but will the ceremony actually go ahead? Bosses are keeping schtum on how the events will unfold, but this new snap of Catherine Tyldesley as Eva is rather ominous:

ITV Pictures

Eeek. As viewers know, Eva is also hiding an ever bigger secret, as she’s been faking a pregnancy as part of her revenge plan. It’s not just Eva and Aidan’s big day either, as his dad Johnny is also planning to marry Jenny Bradley. And - as if two soap weddings in one soap week isn’t enough - Norris Cole will also get hitched to Mary Taylor. The episodes mark Corrie’s first six episode week, with the extra show - a permanent fixture - being aired on Wednesday 20 September.