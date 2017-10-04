According to reports, Sarah Platt will find out her fiance has died in an explosion in Ukraine, where he will be working to earn extra cash for his family.

‘Coronation Street’ bosses are lining up a heartbreaking storyline for the winter months, as news of Gary Windass’s death will reach Weatherfield.

A source has told The Sun: “Sarah is inconsolable when she’s told of his passing and everyone is desperate for more information from the foreign office to find out exactly what’s happened.

“The storyline reaches a climatic point towards the end of this year – with Sarah once again left heartbroken.”

A ‘Corrie’ spokesperson declined to comment on the storyline speculation when contacted by HuffPost UK.

It’s not just Sarah and Gary’s family members who would be stunned by the news either as Nicola Rubenstein recently revealed that she is pregnant with his baby.

Mikey North, who plays Gary, has become a fan favourite since joining the soap in 2008 and has been involved in storylines addressing topics including Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and surrogacy.

The latest development is one of just many huge plots set to play out this winter, and a recently-revealed trailer also hinted at what else is to come.

