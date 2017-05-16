Ken Barlow is set to finally discover the truth about who attacked him in ‘Coronation Street’, it has been revealed. Bill Roache’s character was left in a serious condition after being pushed down the stairs in his own home back in March, and a ‘Whodunnit?’ storyline has been unfolding ever since.

ITV Pictures Ken tells Roy Cropper he's remembered a crucial piece of information

Sadly, the fact Ken has been unable to remember the night of the attack has held the investigation back, but next week, there will be a significant development when the sight of a pair of shoes jogs his memory. This takes place when he’s visiting Adam Barlow, Daniel Osbourne and Sinead Tinker’s flat, and the fact the trainers belong to one of them leads Ken to realise one of them has to be responsible for what happened.

ITV

But who is it? Ken’s search for the truth then leads to a confrontation with Adam - who is about to leave town… - but will he find out what happened?

ITV Pictures Adam and Daniel will clash over the attack

Later in the week, we’ll see Ken telling his son Peter he’s worked out what happened that night - though fans will have to wait to see if the culprit faces justice. In the weeks since the storyline began, there have been a number of red herrings and for a while, Tracey Barlow was the prime suspect, until it was revealed that she was with escaped convict Rob Donovan on the night Ken was pushed.

ITV All of the original suspects