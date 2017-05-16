Ken Barlow is set to finally discover the truth about who attacked him in ‘Coronation Street’, it has been revealed.
Bill Roache’s character was left in a serious condition after being pushed down the stairs in his own home back in March, and a ‘Whodunnit?’ storyline has been unfolding ever since.
Sadly, the fact Ken has been unable to remember the night of the attack has held the investigation back, but next week, there will be a significant development when the sight of a pair of shoes jogs his memory.
This takes place when he’s visiting Adam Barlow, Daniel Osbourne and Sinead Tinker’s flat, and the fact the trainers belong to one of them leads Ken to realise one of them has to be responsible for what happened.
But who is it?
Ken’s search for the truth then leads to a confrontation with Adam - who is about to leave town… - but will he find out what happened?
Later in the week, we’ll see Ken telling his son Peter he’s worked out what happened that night - though fans will have to wait to see if the culprit faces justice.
In the weeks since the storyline began, there have been a number of red herrings and for a while, Tracey Barlow was the prime suspect, until it was revealed that she was with escaped convict Rob Donovan on the night Ken was pushed.
Pat Phelan was also struck off the suspect list relatively early on, while Tracey’s daughter Amy was even in the frame at one point.
These ‘Coronation Street’ scenes air from Monday 22 May. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.